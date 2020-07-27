Mendick started at third base and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 14-2 loss to Minnesota.

Mendick, a utility infielder, filled in for a resting Yoan Moncada and later moved to second base when Leury Garcia was needed in the outfield. The White Sox's outfield suffered a blow when Eloy Jimenez left with light-headedness. If Garcia is needed for outfield duty, then Mendick could find a stream of at-bats at second base.