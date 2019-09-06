Mendick started at third base and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Indians.

Mendick is a fringe prospect that doesn't project to have a role next season. He plays three infield positions, two of which are jammed up by third baseman Yoan Moncada and shortstop Tim Anderson. He could compete for a job at second base next spring, but that spot will eventually go to Nick Madrigal, who finished the 2019 season at Triple-A.