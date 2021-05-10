Mendick went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Royals.

Mendick, an infielder by trade, started in right field for a second straight day and knocked in three runs in the weekend games. Adam Eaton, the White Sox's primary right fielder, took a seat against two left-handers. It's unclear if there will be a platoon going forward, or if manager Tony La Russa was being overly cautious with Eaton, who was recently nagged by knee and hamstring issues. With an off-day Monday, Eaton will have three full days of rest before Chicago kicks off a series Tuesday at home against the Twins.