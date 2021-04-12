Mendick started at shortstop and went 0-for-2 with two walks in Sunday's extra-inning loss to Kansas City.

Mendick has started all three games at shortstop since being called up after Tim Anderson (hamstring) was placed on the injured list. He's reached base in all three contests, rapping out four hits and four walks. It was thought that Leury Garcia would get most of the shortstop at-bats with Anderson on the shelf, but he's been dealing with a leg injury and returned to play the outfield Sunday.