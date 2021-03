Mendick was not in Tuesday's lineup for the first time in seven games as Nick Madrigal returned to action.

Madrigal had experienced residual soreness in his surgically repaired shoulder after making his spring debut March 8. Since then, Mendick has filled in at second base but moves back to the bench in favor of Madrigal. Mendick can move around the infield from second base to third base. He's 3-for-25 with one run scored in 12 spring games.