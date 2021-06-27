Mendick isn't in the lineup for Sunday's Game 2 against the Mariners.
Mendick entered the conclusion of Saturday's suspended game and went 0-for-1. He'll remain out of the lineup for the second game while Leury Garcia starts at second base and bats eighth.
