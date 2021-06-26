Mendick isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners.
Mendick has gone 1-for-16 with a run, three walks and five strikeouts across his last seven games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three contests. Leury Garcia will start at second base and bat eighth.
