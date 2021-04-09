Mendick went 3-for-3 with three singles and a walk in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Royals.
The 27-year-old is filling in nicely for Tim Anderson (hamstring) with four hits and two walks in two games this season. Mendick could earn more playing time even once Leury Garcia (leg) is healthy if he continues to supply offense from the bottom of the lineup.
More News
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Delivers run in loss•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Starting against Mariners•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Recalled by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Optioned off roster•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Makes way for Madrigal•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Sent to alternate site•