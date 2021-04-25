The White Sox optioned Mendick to their alternate training site Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Mendick hadn't appeared in any of the White Sox's last three games, so the reserve infielder was deemed expendable with the team requiring an extra reliever due to none of Liam Hendriks, Aaron Bummer and Codi Heuer being available for Sunday's series finale against the Rangers. The White Sox recalled Jonathan Stiever in a corresponding move, and he should be capable of filling multiple innings behind starter Michael Kopech.
