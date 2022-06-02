Mendick is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Toronto, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mendick filled in at shortstop for the first two games of the series following Tim Anderson's (groin placement on the injured list and produced four hits and two RBI over seven at-bats, but he'll head to the bench in favor of Leury Garcia in the series finale. Garcia had been tending to a bruised side before returning to the lineup Wednesday as Chicago's second baseman in place of a resting Josh Harrison, but Garcia and Mendick are likely to split work at shortstop while Anderson is on the mend.