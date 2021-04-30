Mendick was returned to the alternate site after Thursday's doubleheader against Detroit.
Mendick was up to serve as the team's 27th man in the doubleheader action. He didn't appear in either game but has gone 6-for-21 with two RBI and two runs scored this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Called up for doubleheader•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Removed from active roster•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Window closing on ABs•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Makes third straight start•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Reaches base safely four times•