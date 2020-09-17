Mendick was optioned to the alternate training site Thursday.
The 26-year-old saw regular playing time at second base while Nick Madrigal was on the injured list, but he's appeared in only five games since the start of September. Mendick has a .243/.281/.383 slash line with three homers in 114 plate appearances and could rejoin the team when additional infield depth is needed.
