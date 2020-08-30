Mendick was replaced at second base by the returning Nick Madrigal on Saturday.
Mendick had been a fixture at second base and at the bottom of the White Sox's order while Madrigal rehabbed a shoulder injury. He took advantage of the opportunity -- .757 OPS, three home runs -- but Madrigal is a top prospect and will be the primary starter going forward.
