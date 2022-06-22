Manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that Mendick (knee) will receive an MRI, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Mendick exited Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to right knee discomfort, an injury that he sustained during a collision in the top of the second inning. The White Sox will likely have a better idea of the 28-year-old's status once the results of his MRI are known.

More News