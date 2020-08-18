Mendick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Monday against the Tigers.
Mendick smacked his first home run of the season, taking Rony Garcia deep in the sixth inning. He's gotten regular playing time in the absence of both Leury Garcia (thumb) and Nick Madrigal (shoulder), and has held his own by maintaining a .275/.327/.412 line across 55 plate appearances. However, he has batted exclusively in the bottom third of the order, limiting him to five runs scored and only one RBI.
