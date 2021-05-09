Mendick went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's victory over the Royals.
The right-handed hitter smashed a two-run shot off Daniel Lynch in what was a blowout from the first inning on. It was the first dinger for Mendick and given it is a small sample size, he is now slashing .350/.500/.500 in 2021.
More News
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Back with Pale Hose•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Sent back down•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Called up for doubleheader•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Removed from active roster•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Window closing on ABs•