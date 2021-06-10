Mendick is starting Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
The 27-year-old entered Wednesday's game in the seventh inning, and he should see increased time at second base along with Leury Garcia after Nick Madrigal (hamstring) was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday. Mendick has hit .200 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 27 games to begin the season.
More News
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Replaces injured Madrigal•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Fills in at shortstop•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Swats second homer•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Makes second start in RF•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Smashes two-run shot•
-
White Sox's Danny Mendick: Back with Pale Hose•