Mendick started at third base and went 1-for-2 in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

Yoan Moncada was given a day off from the field and served as designated hitter, giving Mendick an opportunity to start. He was eventually replaced for a pinch hitter, lefty-batting Jake Lamb, when righty Stephen Ridings entered the game. Mendick could get the utility infield assignments that would normally go to Leury Garcia, who was placed on the 7-day concussion list retroactive to Aug. 13.