Mendick started at third base in place of the injured Yoan Moncada (leg) and went 0-for-4 in a 5-2 win over Kansas City.
Mendick had a steady run at second base when Nick Madrigal was sidelined by a shoulder, but with the rookie returning over the weekend, Mendick is back to a depth role. Moncada is expected to return Monday.
