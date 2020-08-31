Mendick started at third base in place of the injured Yoan Moncada (leg) and went 0-for-4 in a 5-2 win over Kansas City.

Mendick had a steady run at second base when Nick Madrigal was sidelined by a shoulder, but with the rookie returning over the weekend, Mendick is back to a depth role. Moncada is expected to return Monday.

