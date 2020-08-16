Mendick went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored across both ends of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Mendick appears to be firmly entrenched as the starting second baseman for the White Sox, who placed Leury Garcia (thumb) on the 45-day injured list Saturday. With both Garcia and Nick Madrigal (shoulder) unavailable, Mendick should be the primary option at second base until Madrigal, who is playing catch and taking groundballs, is ready to return. Mendick is batting .273 (12-for-44) with no RBI in 15 games.