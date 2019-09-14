Play

Mendick went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 9-7 win over the Mariners.

Mendick, who got the start at second base for the resting Yolmer Sanchez, has seven hits in 21 at-bats while getting spotty playing time since being added to the roster for the month of September. The 25-year-old infielder will fill in at three infield spots whenever manager Rick Renteria wants to give rest to Sanchez, shortstop Tim Anderson or third baseman Yoan Moncada.

More News
Our Latest Stories