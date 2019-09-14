White Sox's Danny Mendick: Starts for Sanchez
Mendick went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's 9-7 win over the Mariners.
Mendick, who got the start at second base for the resting Yolmer Sanchez, has seven hits in 21 at-bats while getting spotty playing time since being added to the roster for the month of September. The 25-year-old infielder will fill in at three infield spots whenever manager Rick Renteria wants to give rest to Sanchez, shortstop Tim Anderson or third baseman Yoan Moncada.
