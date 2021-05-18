Mendick went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and five RBI in Monday's 16-4 rout of the Twins.

His fifth-inning grand slam off Derek Law got the White Sox to double-digit runs on the night. Mendick was just 2-for-14 in May coming into Monday, although one of the knocks was his other homer of the year, but his versatility should continue to get him semi-regular playing time as the team tries to piece together a roster currently missing four key contributors.