The White Sox transferred Mendick from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.
Mendick was already going to miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, so the move to the 60-day IL is merely procedural. The transaction opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Eloy Jimenez (hamstring), who is starting in Wednesday's series finale with the Twins after being activated from the 60-day IL.
