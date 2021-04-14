With Tim Anderson (hamstring) on target to return from the injured list Thursday, per Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, Mendick will lose playing time and possibly his roster spot.

Mendick has started five straight games since being called up as a roster replacement for Anderson, but those at-bats should dry up beginning Thursday. Mendick is 5-for-12 with five walks as a fill-in at shortstop.