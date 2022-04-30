Rodriguez has hit .229/.280/.371 with one home run, five RBI and nine runs scored across 74 plate appearances to begin the season with Double-A Birmingham.

Rodriguez got very brief exposure at Double-A to conclude last season and was assigned to the level to begin 2022. He got off to a dreadful start, striking out at least once in seven of his first eight starts. However, Rodriguez has swung the bat better since, collecting at least one hit in 12 of his last 14 games, raising his average from .189 to .229. Still only 21-years-old, Rodriguez has moved through the White Sox system relatively quickly and is holding his own during his first extended look in the upper levels of the minor leagues.