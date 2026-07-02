White Sox's Mason Adams: Returns after Tommy John surgery

Adams (elbow) has posted a 5.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB in 15.2 innings over four starts with Triple-A Charlotte since being assigned to the affiliate after being activated from Double-A Birmingham's 60-day injured list June 11.

Adams made a fairly swift recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent April 2, 2025. He kicked off a rehab assignment 13 and a half months after surgery, making five appearances between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and High-A Winston-Salem before joining the Charlotte rotation. The 26-year-old righty is regarded as one of the White Sox's better upper-level starting pitching prospects, but he's not on the 40-man roster and is likely behind a few other arms in the pecking order for a call-up to the big club.