Kopech could have his turn in the White Sox' rotation this weekend skipped, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kopech's next turn would be Sunday in Oakland, but the A's currently have that spot listed as TBA. The right-hander might make just one start next week prior to the All-Star break and then get an extended break before his first outing of the second half as the team looks to keep him fresh. Kopech is on pace for about 170 innings this season after throwing around 180 frames combined the previous two campaigns and zero from 2019-2020.