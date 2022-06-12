Kopech exited Sunday's start against the Rangers with an apparent injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Kopech winced after throwing a pitch to Adolis Garcia in the first inning and exited after a discussion with team trainers. The exact nature and severity of his injury are not yet clear. Reynaldo Lopez replaced him out of the bullpen and could be a candidate to step into the rotation if Kopech is forced to miss an extended period.
