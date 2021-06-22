Kopech (hamstring) is expected to throw another bullpen Wednesday and a simulated game Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Manager Tony La Russa said the team will "see where he's at" after Friday's simulated game. While the team hasn't yet given a date for his return, Kopech appears to be nearing that point as his throwing progression continues.
More News
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Throws bullpen•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Return date still unclear•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Throws off mound•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Return remains unclear•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Hamstring not fully recovered•
-
White Sox's Michael Kopech: Progressing well•