Kopech (0-3) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

It was another disappointing outing for Kopech, allowing four runs while matching a season-low with four strikeouts. In five starts this year, Kopech has made it through six innings once. His ERA rises to an unsightly 7.01 ERA with a 1.71 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB. He'll look to get on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Twins.