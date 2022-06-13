Kopech is feeling "a lot better" Monday after getting fluid drained from behind his knee, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kopech left his start Sunday against the Rangers with right knee discomfort after recording just two outs, but he's yet to be placed on the injured list. He was cleared of structural damage following an MRI on Sunday, so if he continues to feel fine, he seemingly has a good chance to make his next start next weekend against the Astros.