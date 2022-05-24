Kopech won't start this week as the White Sox look to give him some extra rest, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Kopech pitched on extra rest Sunday against the Yankees and was dominant, throwing seven shutout innings while allowing just one hit. He isn't scheduled to pitch in any of his team's games this week, and the White Sox have an off day Monday, so it looks as though he'll pitch on eight days' rest May 31 in Toronto. The news is unfortunate for those with Kopech already locked into their weekly lineups, but the White Sox were always going to find some way to limit Kopech's workload this season, as he's pitching out of the rotation for the first time since 2018 after throwing just 69.1 regular-season innings last year.