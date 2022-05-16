Kopech (0-1) allowed three runs on one hit and four walks over six innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Yankees.

Kopech looked solid for most of Sunday's outing but he lost his command in the second inning. All five Yankees that reached base against him did so in the second as Kopech walked in a pair of runs and allowed another on a wild pitch. The other five innings in his start were all perfect. The 26-year-old righty is sporting a 1.54 ERA through 35 frames. Kopech is expected to get a rematch on the road against the Yankees next weekend.