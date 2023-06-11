Kopech did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing five hits and one walk over 5 scoreless innings against the Marlins. He struck out six.

It wasn't an ideal start to the contest for Kopech as the right-hander beaned the first two hitters he faced to open the contest. However, he quickly shook it off and proceeded to strike out the side to get himself out of trouble. Despite shutting out the Marlins over five innings, Kopech was still hit with a no decision for the second straight start while lowering his ERA to 4.03 on the season. He's now allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts, averaging 8.1 strikeouts per game over that stretch.