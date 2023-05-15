Kopech is scheduled to make his next start Friday against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Kopech had been lined up to start Thursday's series finale with the Guardians in Chicago, but manager Pedro Grifol will instead use Monday's off day to reorder the rotation. Staff ace Dylan Cease will be moved up a day and flip spots in the order with Kopech, who will now take the hill for the series opener with Kansas City.