Kopech (3-6) took the loss Wednesday versus the Rangers, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings.

Kopech needed 86 pitches (46 strikes) to get through the short start. After the game, manager Pedro Grifol acknowledged that Kopech's struggles in the third and fourth innings played a part in his decision to turn to the bullpen, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Kopech has covered 13.1 innings over his last three starts, allowing four runs in that span. He's gone five starts without a win and now has a 4.06 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 94:42 K:BB over 82 innings on the season. He's projected to make his next start on the road against the Angels.