Kopech (knee) will throw a bullpen session Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Kopech sustained a knee injury Sunday against the Rangers but felt better Monday after getting fluid drained from his knee. He'll test his knee during Thursday's throwing session and tentatively lines up to start Sunday against Houston if he feels good after his bullpen.
