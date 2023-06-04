Kopech allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out nine over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Sunday.

After a bumpy 10-strikeout effort versus the Angels on Monday, Kopech was back on track with a strong start. He limited the damage to a Spencer Torkelson two-run home run in the fourth inning. This was the third time in his last four starts that Kopech went at least seven innings, and he's had at least nine strikeouts in all of those efforts. For the season, he's at a 4.33 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 79:32 K:BB through 68.2 innings. The right-hander's 4.2 BB/9 is still concerning, but he's shown enough strikeout potential, especially recently, to garner fantasy interest. He's lined up to make his next start at home versus the Marlins.