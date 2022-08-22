The White Sox announced that Kopech was removed in the first inning of his start Monday against the Royals with a sore left knee.

Kopech looked to be managing the injury during pregame warmups, as he was checked out by a trainer prior to opening pitch before getting the green light to make the start. In hindsight, the White Sox may have preferred to scratch Kopech, who showed diminished velocity and allowed all four hitters he faced to reach base before being lifted with the bases loaded after throwing 19 pitches. With reliever Jimmy Lambert allowing all three baserunners to score, Kopech was charged with four earned runs on one hit, two walks and a hit batsman. He'll be evaluated in the coming days before the White Sox determine if he's ready to make his next start, which is set to come Saturday at home versus the Diamondbacks.