Kopech (4-10) was handed the loss Sunday against the Guardians after allowing three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out two in five innings.

Kopech has a troublesome second inning after he issued four walks to put the Guardians in front 1-0. He settled down in the second and third before allowing solo home runs to Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez in the fifth. It has been a rough handful of starts for Kopech since returning from the IL July 14. In four starts since coming back, the 27-year-old owns a 6.30 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 12:14 K:BB in 16.1 innings. Kopech is expected to take the bump against the Guardians once again next weekend and will look to come out with a better result.