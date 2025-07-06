White Sox's Michael Taylor: Back to bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Taylor was on the bench for Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Dodgers after sustaining a left trap contusion a night earlier, but he returned to the lineup for both of the White Sox's first two games in Colorado. He started in left field in both of those games, going 3-for-8 with a home run, a double and four RBI. Though Luis Robert's (hamstring) ongoing absence leaves an everyday role available in the outfield, Taylor may have to share playing time with Brooks Baldwin, who will remain in the starting nine for the fourth straight contest.
