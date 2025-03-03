White Sox manager Will Venable said Sunday that Taylor (elbow) is expected to return to Cactus League play before the end of this week, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Taylor had to be scratched from Saturday's lineup due to right elbow inflammation and it sounds like he'll need a couple more days of rest before getting back into games. The 33-year-old projects to be a reserve outfielder for the White Sox this season, although Andrew Benintendi's (hand) impending injured list stint could lead to increased reps for Taylor early on.