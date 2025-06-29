Taylor will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Taylor had already started in each of the last six games, but he should have a longer leash in the White Sox's everyday lineup after Luis Robert (hamstring) was placed on the injured list Sunday. The White Sox are likely to call up another outfielder from the minors to replace Robert on the 26-man active roster prior to Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, but it's unclear if that player will pose a serious threat to Taylor's playing time. Taylor has been reasonably productive when called upon thus far in June, slashing .255/.340/.447 with two home runs, one stolen base, eight runs and seven RBI in 22 games.