Taylor will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Taylor will draw his fourth consecutive start and his sixth in seven games, but his playing time is expected to trend down during the upcoming week. Luis Robert (ankle) is missing for the lineup for the second straight game, but he's available off the bench Sunday and is likely to rejoin the lineup Tuesday in Cincinnati following Monday's team off day. Once Robert returns, Taylor will be left to fend with Brooks Baldwin and Joshua Palacios for playing time at either corner-outfield spot when the White Sox face right-handed pitchers.