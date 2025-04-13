Taylor will start in left field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Taylor will pick up a fifth straight start Sunday and looks like he'll be in line for a near-everyday role in the outfield while both Andrew Benintendi (adductor) and Mike Tauchman (hamstring) are on the shelf. The 34-year-old heads into the series finale with a .222/.276/.370 slash line to go with one home run and two stolen bases over 29 plate appearances so far this season.