Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Since Andrew Benintendi returned from the 10-day injured list last Thursday, Taylor has faded into more of a part-time role in the Chicago outfield. He'll be on the bench Wednesday for the third time in the last four games.
