Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.
Taylor will take a seat after he had drawn starts in the outfield in each of the last six games, with five coming in left field. Brooks Baldwin will man left field Wednesday, but Taylor could settle in as the primary option at the position while Andrew Benintendi (adductor) is on the injured list.
