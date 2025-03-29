Taylor isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Angels.
Taylor went 1-for-3 with a run scored in a win over Los Angeles on Thursday but will take a seat Saturday against right-hander Jose Soriano. Luis Robert will fill the vacancy in center field while Nick Maton serves as Chicago's designated hitter, batting fifth.
