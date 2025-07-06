Taylor went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two runs scored Saturday against the Rockies.

Taylor suffered a bruise that caused him to exit Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, but he has been back in the lineup since. He currently has a three-game hitting streak, and he also has four RBI and two runs scored in that span. Saturday was a particularly strong performance, as he slugged his fifth home run and 12th double of the season.