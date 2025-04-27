Taylor went 3-for-5 with three doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-3 win versus the Athletics.

The veteran outfielder drew the start with left-handed Jeffrey Springs on the mound and made the most of it. Taylor notched the first three-double game in his 12-year career, hitting two off Springs and one off reliever Noah Murdock. The 34-year-old is currently in a short-side platoon role and has slashed .196/.237/.357 across 59 plate appearances.